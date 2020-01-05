Stratis Market Cap Reaches $30.93 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $30.93 million and $785,861.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00004187 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004532 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001273 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009063 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000870 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,631,141 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Binance, HitBTC, Crex24, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

