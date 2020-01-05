SunTrust Banks Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $48.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on Synovus Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Synovus Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of SNV stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.74 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.