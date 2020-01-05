Suretly Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00006309 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a market cap of $111,112.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.62 or 0.05893936 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029126 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036192 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001927 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026082 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

