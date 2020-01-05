Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives €85.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €85.64 ($99.58).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SY1 shares. UBS Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

FRA:SY1 traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting €93.66 ($108.91). 220,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €89.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.20.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

