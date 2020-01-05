TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $134.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,973,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,700,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.21. 722,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,352. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

