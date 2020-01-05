Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) Given a €95.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.90 ($94.07).

