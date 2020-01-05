Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 287.50 ($3.78).

Tesco stock opened at GBX 255.10 ($3.36) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 242.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 234.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 188.10 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

