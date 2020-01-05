Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.29 ($3.81).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday.

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCO stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 255.10 ($3.36). 15,910,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 188.10 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 234.35. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.