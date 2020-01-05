The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.18

Press coverage about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a news impact score of -2.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TMG remained flat at $GBX 79 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 508,948 shares. The Mission Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The stock has a market cap of $67.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

