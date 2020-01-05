The Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $0.0403 on Top Exchanges

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Kyber Network, Cobinhood and Livecoin. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Voyager Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.01477188 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00122865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024283 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.