TrueFeedBack (TFB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $293,238.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $705,901.00 and approximately $293,238.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.01479502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

