Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $220.3 billion in assets and market capitalization of $37.0 billion as of September 30, 2017. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates over 2,100 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. A Fortune 500 company, BB&T is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. “

TFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.85.

TFC opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 553,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,692,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after buying an additional 790,879 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

