TurtleNetwork One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,790.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $411,229.00 and approximately $1,790.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022656 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024443 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000839 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.