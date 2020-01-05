Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $245.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

