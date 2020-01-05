Unification Trading Down 8.5% This Week (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $219,113.00 and $47,697.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unification has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unification token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.01480626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . The official website for Unification is unification.com

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

