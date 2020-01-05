UNUS SED LEO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.23 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $855.12 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00011400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00578402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010852 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

