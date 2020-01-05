Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Receives $9.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

VER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Vereit alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VER. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Vereit by 59.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,728,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,767,000 after buying an additional 14,366,122 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,592,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,466,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 117,357,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453,214 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 569.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,350,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,800 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vereit stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. 7,299,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,469,402. Vereit has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vereit will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.