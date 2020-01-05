VeriME Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a market capitalization of $18,979.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeriME Token Profile

VME is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

