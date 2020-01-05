VIBE (VIBE) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $168,671.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.01479502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.