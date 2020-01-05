Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Receives $55.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRTU shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ VRTU traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 142,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,926. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $27,793.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,514.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $452,469.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,121.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,035 shares of company stock worth $2,401,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 37.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtusa in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Virtusa by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtusa by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

