VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

VWAGY opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.90. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

