Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.71.

HCC opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $287.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 46.01% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 29.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 97.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

