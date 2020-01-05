Waves Community Token (WCT) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00001157 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $867,877.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.01478978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

