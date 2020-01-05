Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $191,726.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $191,726.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $7,450.61 or 0.99395527 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00057124 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00082657 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001174 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00058174 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 589 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

