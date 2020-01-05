Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) will announce $138.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $141.00 million. Continental Building Products posted sales of $140.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full-year sales of $511.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $508.80 million to $514.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $528.37 million, with estimates ranging from $511.00 million to $538.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Building Products.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CBPX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $377,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,796.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,475.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,207 shares of company stock worth $1,433,557 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Continental Building Products by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,871 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,077,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBPX remained flat at $$36.50 during trading on Monday. 307,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,969. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36. Continental Building Products has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

