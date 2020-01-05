Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $566.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report sales of $566.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $565.00 million and the highest is $567.55 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $543.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Cowen cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.18.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 418,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,374. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.82. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $121.36 and a 12-month high of $173.44.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $33,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,820.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,635 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,648,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $968,241,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 17.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $321,474,000 after buying an additional 326,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $115,223,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2,068.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after buying an additional 657,185 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

