Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post $304.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.56 million and the lowest is $302.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $306.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 37,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,501 shares of company stock worth $3,287,983. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 842.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. 1,905,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

