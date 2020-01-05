Zacks: Analysts Expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.67. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axos Financial by 361.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 323,402 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 29.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 593,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 133,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,919. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.99. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

