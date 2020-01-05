Zacks: Analysts Expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 289,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,781. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,153,000 after buying an additional 51,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,420,000 after buying an additional 90,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 7.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,862,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,280,000 after buying an additional 128,949 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 51.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 857,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 774,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,880,000 after buying an additional 54,110 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

See Also: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.