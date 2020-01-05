Zacks: Brokerages Set $68.00 Price Target for Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $68.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pyxus International an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Pyxus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Pyxus International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 659,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pyxus International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pyxus International by 658.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.35. 333,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. Pyxus International has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $382.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.00 million. Pyxus International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%.

Pyxus International Company Profile

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

