Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alkermes reported impressive third-quarter results wherein both earnings and sales beat estimates. With increasing traction of Aristada in the market, Alkermes is emerging as a leader in the treatment of schizophrenia. This year will be an important one for the company’s late-stage pipeline owing to the planned submission of the NDA for ALKS 3831 for both schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder indications. The company also expects action on the regulatory review of the recently submitted NDA for Vumerity (diroximel fumarate) for multiple sclerosis in the fourth quarter. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and/or royalty revenues from partners, which is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

ALKS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $34.00 target price on Alkermes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alkermes from an underweight rating to an equal rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Alkermes stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.14 and a beta of 1.76. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $255.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.65 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $1,382,638.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,176.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,839 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

