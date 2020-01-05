Zacks Investment Research Lowers SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $1,334,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,347,204.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $885,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,624 shares of company stock worth $10,443,604 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

