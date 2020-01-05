Zacks Investment Research Lowers TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTGT. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered TechTarget from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TechTarget has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

TTGT opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $725.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $555,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,371 shares of company stock worth $6,490,909. 27.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 100,576 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TechTarget by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

