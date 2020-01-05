Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $364.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $962,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

