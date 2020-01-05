Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mackie raised Theratechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Theratechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

