Zacks: Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Given $22.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Soliton an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Soliton alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SOLY. ValuEngine cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Soliton in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Soliton by 2,189.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton in the second quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOLY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 115,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,758. Soliton has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soliton (SOLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.