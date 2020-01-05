Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.53.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.81. The company had a trading volume of 963,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,305. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $98.60 and a 12-month high of $151.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,519,000 after buying an additional 2,213,085 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 169.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,159,000 after buying an additional 571,866 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.5% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 878,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,465,000 after buying an additional 527,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,477,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,005,000 after buying an additional 505,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

