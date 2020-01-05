Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.86.

ZBH stock opened at $148.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $151.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.47 and its 200 day moving average is $136.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 240.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

