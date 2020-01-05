Zippie (ZIPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.00

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Zippie has a market capitalization of $507,607.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zippie has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zippie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zippie Profile

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official website is zippie.org . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

