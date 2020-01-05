ZUM TOKEN Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,773.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $15,773.00 and $3.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00722488 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001975 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,016,637,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,637,818 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

