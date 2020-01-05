ZumCoin Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $879,695.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.