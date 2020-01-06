-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.12. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.97 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

ARWR stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,957. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,547,561.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 56,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,792,824.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,178,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,332,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,176 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,804. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $111,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

