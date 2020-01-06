$0.11 EPS Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.27. Golar LNG reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 111.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLNG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.66. 681,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,366. Golar LNG has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 267,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 86.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.