$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending also reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 198,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,036,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $238,814.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,777,673.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and sold 743,007 shares valued at $3,933,981. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 1,027,574 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 326.9% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 858,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $2,797,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $2,411,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCSL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. 471,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $772.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

