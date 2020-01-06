$1.09 EPS Expected for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. ABIOMED posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,436,000 after buying an additional 629,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,440,000 after buying an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 17,845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,514,000 after buying an additional 196,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,869,000 after buying an additional 125,857 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.82. 744,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,234. ABIOMED has a twelve month low of $155.02 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average of $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

