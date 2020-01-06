$1.14 EPS Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share.

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CL King raised their price target on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.86.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total transaction of $416,485.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $28,200.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 393,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,621 shares of company stock worth $11,088,091. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 35.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.01. 85,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,935. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.44.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.