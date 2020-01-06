-$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to report earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.75). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($61.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($15.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.09) to ($14.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34).

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNXP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 96,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

