111,607 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,573,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,669,478 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.2% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 459,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,497,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,108,000 after purchasing an additional 416,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 902,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,831,000 after purchasing an additional 247,224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.27. 759,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,575. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.11 and a 1 year high of $77.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

