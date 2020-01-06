$161.50 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post sales of $161.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.70 million and the lowest is $157.80 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $144.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $626.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $619.30 million to $631.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $690.17 million, with estimates ranging from $670.80 million to $709.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.11 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,438,000 after buying an additional 130,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,278,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,847,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,567,000 after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,398,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 565,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,951,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. 330,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,142. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.18. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

