$2.08 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce sales of $2.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck Mobilisa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 million to $2.23 million. Intellicheck Mobilisa posted sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck Mobilisa will report full year sales of $6.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 million to $7.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.12 million, with estimates ranging from $12.02 million to $12.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intellicheck Mobilisa.

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 58,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,750. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.14.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

